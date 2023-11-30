West Chicago apartment fire leaves 6 injured, including firefighter

People clung to windows and jumped off balconies to escape a fire that broke out Thursday morning at a large apartment complex in West Chicago.

The blaze started around 2 a.m. at an apartment in the 800 block of Burr Oak Circle.

When crews arrived, they saw two balconies and an apartment on fire. They raised ladders to get to the roof where they said the fire was intensifying.

While firefighters were rescuing residents, some jumped to safety from the second floor.

"We did have people that were hanging out on balconies on the rear of the building. We transported five victims. All were with somewhat minor injuries, and we had one firefighter transported with exhaustion," said West Chicago Fire Chief Patrick Tanner.

The gas and electricity of the building was shut off during the fire, which displaced about 10 families.