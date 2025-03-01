West Chicago armed robbery suspect on the loose, police say

Police in suburban West Chicago are looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery.

The incident happened last Tuesday, police said.

Police seek public's help

What we know:

West Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to identify and find the armed robbery suspect.

The robbery took place around 11:34 a.m. at Amigo Discount at 543 Main Street in West Chicago on Feb. 25.

Officers were told the suspect had fled the scene by the time they arrived. They searched for the suspect but couldn’t find him.

Police released images of the suspected armed robber.

In the image, he was wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark pants and was holding a black plastic bag. He appeared to have a dark-colored mustache or goatee.

What we don't know:

Police did not give a more specific description of the suspect.

It was unclear exactly what was stolen or what the circumstances surrounding the incident were.

What you can do:

If anyone recognizes the suspect, they’re asked to call the West Chicago Investigations Unit at 630-293-2752.