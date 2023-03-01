West Chicago 2-vehicle crash: Injuries reported on Fabyan Parkway

West Chicago police were investigating a serious traffic accident on Fabyan Parkway on Wednesday.

The entire roadway from Roosevelt Road to Technology Boulevard/Enterprise Circle was shut down as of 4:30 p.m.

Police were asking the public to avoid the area, but that if you cannot, then to pay attention to the cops directing traffic.

Police did not provide details of the accident, other than injuries were involved.

SkyFOX was over the scene, and it appeared a collision occurred between two vehicles, sending one of the cars off the road.

No further information was immediately available.