Suburban Chicago man denied release after shooting at vehicle near elementary school

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The Brief A man was denied pretrial release after allegedly firing at a moving vehicle in West Chicago. Prosecutors say the shooting happened near an elementary school, damaging the vehicle and nearby property. No one was injured, and the suspect now faces felony firearm charges ahead of trial.



A suburban man was denied pre-trial release after allegedly shooting at a moving vehicle near an elementary school last November in West Chicago.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Nov. 7, 2025, in the parking lot of the Timberlake Apartment Complex at 1220 S. Kings Cross.

A mother was driving a Ford Explorer with her 16-year-old child in the parking lot when 20-year-old Javier Munoz jogged up to the vehicle and started shooting at it, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Gunfire from Munoz damaged the Explorer and shattered a nearby patio door. Police recovered five spent shell casings in the area of the parking lot, which was less than 1,000 feet away from Wegner Elementary School.

An arrest warrant was issued for Munoz on March 6, and he was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Munoz, of North Aurora, was charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Judge Joshua Dieden granted the state's motion to deny Munoz's release from custody ahead of trial.

What they're saying:

"The allegations that Mr. Munoz opened fire on a vehicle with two occupants in a public parking lot within one thousand feet of a school are extremely disturbing and will be met with the full force of the law," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "Thankfully, neither of the occupants of the vehicle or any other innocent bystanders were injured as a result of Mr. Munoz’s alleged behavior."

What's next:

Munoz is due in court on April 13 for his arraignment.