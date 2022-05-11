West Chicago HS student accused of making threats with airsoft gun: 'I'm going to shoot you'

A West Chicago High School student was accused of flashing a weapon and threatening another student at school Monday.

The 15-year-old, who has not been identified because he is a minor, allegedly pulled out an airsoft gun from his backpack and threatened another student saying, "I'm going to shoot you," according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney's Office.

The victim alerted school staff about the threat after students were dismissed and the 15-year-old was taken into custody at his West Chicago home later that day, officials said.

The boy was charged with one count of disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony. He was ordered to be detained until his next court appearance on Friday.

"I understand that with finals upon us students are under pressure, but threats as alleged in this case are not harmless jokes or an excuse to blow off steam,"DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "They have a chilling effect not just on students, teachers and staff, but also on parents, siblings and the entire community. Regardless of the accused’s intentions, my office takes any threat of school violence extremely seriously and anyone suspected of making such actions will be investigated and charged accordingly."

A 17-year-old West Chicago High School student was charged in April for allegedly bringing a Ruger 9mm handgun to school.