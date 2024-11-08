West Chicago man charged in fatal hit-and-run, held until trial: prosecutors

The Brief Ryan Devine, 43, is facing charges including reckless homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Nov. 6 at County Farm Road and the DuPage County Complex entrance. Authorities say Devine ignored a red light and crashed his Jeep into a Honda, causing fatal injuries to the passenger and injuring the driver. Devine fled the scene but was later apprehended, and he is scheduled for an arraignment on Dec. 2.



A West Chicago man accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly crash will remain detained until his trial in early December.

Ryan Devine, 43, appeared in court Friday on charges including one count of reckless homicide, a Class 3 felony; one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death, a Class 4 felony; one count of obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony; and several misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including speeding more than 35 mph over the limit and disobeying a traffic control device, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred at 1:16 p.m. on Nov. 6 at County Farm Road and the DuPage County Complex entrance, north of Manchester Road.

Police found a Jeep Wrangler, allegedly driven by Devine, with significant damage to its front and passenger side. A Honda CRV was also found in the southbound lanes, with front-end and passenger side damage.

According to authorities, the Honda was northbound on County Farm Road, waiting to turn left into the complex when the crash occurred.

Northbound traffic had a green arrow, and the Honda was turning left when Devine, traveling south, ignored a solid red light and crashed into the passenger side of the Honda at 82 mph, the state's attorney said.

Devine fled the scene on foot but was found minutes later on the north side of Manchester Road. While being apprehended, he provided a false name and attempted to resist arrest but was taken into custody.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were taken to an area hospital. The passenger died a short time later, but the driver was later released, authorities said.

Devine is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2 for arraignment.