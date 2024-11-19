Second West Chicago suspect charged in double homicide over THC cartridges: prosecutors

The Brief Ivan Ramirez, 18, is charged in the fatal shooting of two men during a robbery in West Chicago on Nov. 9. Ramirez and his codefendant, Xavier Arevalo, 17, allegedly shot Alejandro Rios and Antonio Delgado during a botched deal involving THC cartridges. Both suspects remain in custody without bail and face multiple charges, including first-degree murder.



A West Chicago man is facing murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of two men earlier this month during what authorities say was a robbery.

Ivan Ramirez, 18, appeared in court on Monday where a judge denied him pretrial release. Ramirez is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

His codefendant, Xavier Arevalo, 17, who is being tried as an adult, faces identical charges. Arevalo was ordered detained during a court appearance last week.

The charges stem from a Nov. 9 incident in the 700 block of West Forest Avenue. Police responded to a report of a disturbance and found a green Honda Civic with its driver’s door open. Inside, officers discovered Alejandro Rios and Antonio Delgado, both of whom had been shot in the face and chest.

Ivan Ramirez

Investigators say the suspects had arranged to buy more than $1,000 worth of THC cartridges from Rios and Delgado but were planning to rob them instead. Ramirez and Arevalo allegedly entered the car before announcing the robbery, with both suspects opening fire on the two victims.

Ramirez and Arevalo fled the scene on foot. A short time later, Ramirez, who suffered a gunshot wound during the robbery, sought treatment at a local hospital where officers took Arevalo into custody. Ramirez was arrested days later after being released from the hospital.

Arevalo’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 9, while Ramirez is set to appear on Dec. 16.

Featured article