West Englewood shooting: Man killed on sidewalk

A man was fatally shot on a sidewalk Wednesday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Officers found the 54-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest around 1 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue, police said.

Paramedics took the victim to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner has not yet released his identity.

No one has been arrested. Area One detectives are investigating.