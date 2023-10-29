West Englewood shooting: Teen boy shot outside South Side business

A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 4:35 p.m., police say the teenage victim was outside a commercial business in the 6700 block of S. Ashland Ave. when he was approached by an unknown offender who pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.