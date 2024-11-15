West Garfield Park fire leaves 3 seriously injured

Three people were seriously injured in a fire Thursday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment building in the 4700 block of West Ohio Street, according to police.

A 33-year-old man suffered burns to his arms and face. He was taken to Loyola Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

An 81-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. They were both listed in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Area Four detectives are investigating.