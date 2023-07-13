West Garfield Park hit-and-run: Man dead after becoming trapped under car

A man was killed in a hit-and-run on Chicago's West Side Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:52 p.m., police say a white Chevy Malibu was heading southbound in the 800 block of S. Pulaski Rd. when it struck a male pedestrian.

The victim became trapped under the Chevy as the vehicle continued driving southbound, police said. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Chevy fled the scene.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.