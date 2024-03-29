Man sexually abused woman, spit coffee in her face in West Garfield Park: police

Chicago police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a woman on the city's West Side.

The incident took place around 8:45 a.m. on March 14 in the 100 block of S. Pulaski Road.

According to police, the male suspect approached the woman and sexually abused her before spitting coffee in her face. The man then fled the scene, heading southbound on Pulaski.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 40 and 50 years old. He had facial hair and was last seen wearing a navy blue Cubs jacket with "Wrigleyville" on the back, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with a white stripe on the side, white gym shoes, and a black skull cap.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-8251.