Boy, 16, charged in murder of 65-year-old in West Garfield Park

A teenage boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 65-year-old man last May in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 16-year-old, who has not been identified due to his age, is accused of causing great bodily harm that led to the death of a 65-year-old man in the 4100 block of West West End Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The boy was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

No further information was provided.