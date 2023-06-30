Gunshot victim dropped off at house fire on West Side

A 41-year-old man was shot and dropped off at a house fire in West Garfield Park Thursday night, according to Chicago police.

The victim was shot twice in the abdomen and once in the right arm by someone in a white vehicle around 7:50 p.m. in the 500 block of South Kilbourn Avenue.

He was transported by Chicago fire responders to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There have been no arrests reported. The shooting remains under investigation by Area Four detectives.

There's no further information about the house fire at this time.