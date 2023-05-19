Teenager charged with armed carjacking woman in West Lawn nearly 3 years later

A 19-year-old man was charged in connection to an armed carjacking in West Lawn nearly three years ago.

Police did not release the identity of the man, only that he was identified as the offender who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 26-year-old woman on Oct. 15, 2020.

The offender was 16 at the time of the incident.

The incident happened in the 7100 block of South Springfield Avenue around 8 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No additional information is available at this time.