Driver flees SW Side crash leaving 2 Chicago police officers injured

Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized following a traffic crash in West Lawn Saturday morning.

The officers were responding to a call for service around 2:14 a.m. As they were driving down 63rd Street with their emergency lights on, they were struck by a black sedan at the intersection of Kildare Avenue.

A witness told police the sedan failed to stop at a stop sign.

An unidentified man believed to be driving the sedan got out of the car after the collision and ran away form the scene.

There were two women in the sedan that were transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with minor injuries.

The officers from the patrol vehicle were transported to a local hospital in fair condition.