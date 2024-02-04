West Lawn crash: Distracted driver hospitalized after hitting three electric poles

A man is recovering in the hospital after Chicago police say he got distracted and crashed into three electric poles in West Lawn.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of S. Kolin Avenue.

Police say the 51-year-old man was driving a Jeep and heading northbound when he got distracted.

The distraction led to him crashing his Jeep into three electric poles, according to officials.

He was taken by ambulance to Christ Hospital and is in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The man was issued two citations. The investigation continues.