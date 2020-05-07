West Lawn man charged with sexually abusing children

article

A 37-year-old man from West Lawn is charged with sexually assaulting four girls and boy he is familiar with.

Jaime Gutierrez faces four felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and a count of aggravated sexual abuse, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Gutierrez allegedly abused a then-8-year-old girl in late 2018, prosecutors said Thursday during a bail hearing.

Gutierrez offered to buy the girl a video game if she promised “to play a different game” with him, prosecutors said.

He then allegedly groped her and sexually abused her, prosecutors said. She later told a classmate of the incident, who then alerted a school counselor.

Gutierrez is also accused of sexually assaulting another girl, prosecutors said. She was assaulted between the ages of 9 and 17 years old. In one instance, the girl woke up when Gutierrez was allegedly assaulting her.

A third victim was a boy who was assaulted between the ages of 6 and 11 years old, prosecutors said. Gutierrez allegedly locked themselves in a room together several times while he assaulted the boy.

The fourth victim, then an 8-year-old girl, was allegedly assaulted by Gutierrez while he tickled her, prosecutors said. One year later, the girl alerted authorities after a school presentation about “good and bad touches,” prosecutors said.

Gutierrez’s criminal history includes two misdemeanor DUI cases.

Judge Mary Marubio on Thursday ordered Gutierrez held without bail. He is due in court again May 20.