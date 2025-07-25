Teen charged with murder in West Lawn shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

The Brief A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after allegedly opening fire on two people in Chicago’s West Lawn neighborhood, killing an 18-year-old man and injuring a 16-year-old boy. Police arrested the suspect about 40 minutes later and recovered two firearms. The teen is due in court Friday for a detention hearing as the investigation continues.



A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting late Wednesday that left an 18-year-old man dead and a 16-year-old boy wounded in Chicago’s West Lawn neighborhood, police said.

What we know:

The teen, whose name was not released because he is a minor, faces one felony count each of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago police.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 7200 block of South Avers Avenue. A group of five people was walking on the sidewalk when three in the group pulled out handguns and fired at the other two.

The 18-year-old victim was shot in the head and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he died. The 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the cheek and was hospitalized in good condition.

Officers arrested the 17-year-old suspect about 40 minutes later, around 12:23 a.m. Thursday, in the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road. Two other people — a male and a female — were also taken into custody, and two guns were recovered at the scene.

Area One detectives continue to investigate the case.

What's next:

The teen is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Friday at the Cook County Juvenile Court.