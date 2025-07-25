Teen charged with murder in West Lawn shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting late Wednesday that left an 18-year-old man dead and a 16-year-old boy wounded in Chicago’s West Lawn neighborhood, police said.
What we know:
The teen, whose name was not released because he is a minor, faces one felony count each of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago police.
Police said the shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 7200 block of South Avers Avenue. A group of five people was walking on the sidewalk when three in the group pulled out handguns and fired at the other two.
The 18-year-old victim was shot in the head and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he died. The 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the cheek and was hospitalized in good condition.
Officers arrested the 17-year-old suspect about 40 minutes later, around 12:23 a.m. Thursday, in the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road. Two other people — a male and a female — were also taken into custody, and two guns were recovered at the scene.
Area One detectives continue to investigate the case.
What's next:
The teen is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Friday at the Cook County Juvenile Court.
The Source: The information in this report came from Chicago police and previous FOX 32 reporting.