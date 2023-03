A man was shot in the foot Saturday night in the West Lawn neighborhood.

Gunfire broke out around 9:22 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Pulaski Road, striking the 19-year-old in the foot, police said.

The victim was transported to Holy Cross Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.