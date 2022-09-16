West Loop school unveils new ADA-compliant playground

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Friday for a new ADA compliant playground at Wilma Rudolph Learning Center in the West Loop.

The school serves about 100 preschool through eighth grade students who have profound cognitive and physical disabilities.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

District leaders say the inclusive playground was a $745,000 investment.

The playground features a "We-Go Swing" for wheelchair users, the first of its kind in CPS.

It also features a walk-in seating see-saw, officials said.