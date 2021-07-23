West Nile Virus found in McHenry County mosquitos

The McHenry County Department of Health confirmed Friday mosquitos collected in Fox River Grove have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The batch was tested July 13 and is the first group of mosquitos to test positive for the virus in McHenry County this year.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says in 2021 there have been 81 batches of mosquitos to test positive for West Nile Virus across the state.



As of now, no human cases of the virus have been reported in Illinois this year.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches, and can last from a few days to a few weeks.

People older than 60 have the highest risk of serious illness.