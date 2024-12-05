Boys, 13 and 15, charged in West Pullman carjacking

Two teenage boys were charged in connection with an armed carjacking Wednesday in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

The boys, 13 and 15, were arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

Police identified them as the two suspects who stole a vehicle from a 70-year-old man at gunpoint around 9 p.m. in the 11900 block of South Loomis Street.

On Thursday morning, Chicago police announced the same charge had been filed against a 16-year-old boy connected to an armed carjacking on Sept. 19 in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

No further information was provided.