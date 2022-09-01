West Pullman man charged with attempted murder after shooting 2 men: police

article

A 24-year-old man from Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood was charged with attempted murder on Thursday.

Andre Davis was arrested Wednesday morning after shooting two men in the 6800 block of South Campbell Avenue in the Marquette Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Around 9:30 a.m., the victims, a 53-year-old and 27-year-old man, were shot multiples times and severely injured, police say.

Davis was arrested moments after the shooting a few blocks away in the 2400 block of West Lithuanian Plaza Court and charged accordingly.

No additional information is available at this time.