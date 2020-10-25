West Rogers Park man arrested in connection with hit-and-run at South Loop bus stop

article

A 29-year-old West Rogers Park man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a woman in September while sitting at a bus stop in the South Loop.

Allen Espino is facing a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, Chicago police said.

Sept. 15, a red pickup truck plowed into the bus stop about 11:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman, 61, was hit by the truck and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with injuries to her legs, police said. She was in serious condition.

Espino, the man allegedly driving the truck continued south on Michigan Avenue, police said.

He appeared in bond court Saturday.