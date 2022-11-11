West Rogers Park man charged with sexually assaulting woman at knife point, attempted murder

article

A man from West Rogers Park was charged with attempted murder, among other charges, after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at knife point Thursday.

Police say William Dukes, 54, choked and sexually assaulted a 42-year-old woman while armed with a knife in the 6200 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, the same block the offender live on.

Dukes was arrested Thursday moments after the attack. He appears in bond court Friday.

Police say he will face three counts of Sexual assault with a weapon and one count of attempted murder.

No additional information is available at this time.