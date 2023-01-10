West Side businesses alerted after 3 burglaries Sunday: Chicago police

Chicago police are telling businesses in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side to be on alert after a recent string of burglaries reported Sunday.

In each instance, the suspects pried open the front or rear door of the building using a crowbar, a business alert from Chicago police said. Once inside, the suspects broke into the ATM machine and took the cash inside, the release said.

In one of the robberies, the suspects cut the cords to the video surveillance equipment, and took cash from the register and office drawers as well as from the ATM.

The robberies took place:

At 3:20 a.m. January 8 in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street;

At 4:54 a.m. January 8 in the 4800 block of West Madison Street; and

Between 12 a.m. and 10 a.m. January 8 in the 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue.

One suspect was described by police as a Black male with a large build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a lime green Nike swoosh, gray pants, and black shoes.

Police described the second suspect as a Black female with a slim build, wearing a black puffy coat, bright pants with letters on the left leg and tan boots.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Both suspects also wore black masks and gloves, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.