Chicago man arrested months after another man shot during argument

The Brief A 22-year-old Chicago man was arrested months after a November shooting that left a man critically injured. Police say the shooting followed an argument in Belmont Cragin. The suspect faces multiple felony charges and is due in court Friday.



A Chicago man is in custody months after police say he shot and seriously injured another man during an argument on the city’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

Police said Jessie Hardy, 22, was arrested Thursday in the 4700 block of West Polk Street on the West Side. He was identified as the person who shot a 29-year-old man on Nov. 22, 2025, in the 5800 block of West Diversey Avenue in the Belmont Cragin area.

Jessie Hardy | CPD

According to police, the shooting happened during an argument. Hardy allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim before running away south through an alley.

The victim was struck in the right forearm, right arm and chest. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Hardy is charged with aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument was about.

What's next:

Hardy is due in court for a detention hearing on Friday.