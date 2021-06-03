West Side driver services facility reopens for first time since September

A driver services facility in Austin on the West Side is open for the first time since September.

The Chicago West Driver Services facility located at 5301 West Lexington Street has been shut down since September 1 due to sewer work.

Secretary of State Jesse White confirmed work by the City of Chicago has concluded and the DMV is back open with regular hours.

"I am pleased that we reopened the Chicago West Driver Services facility to serve customers on the city’s West Side," White said.

The hours for Chicago West are Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.