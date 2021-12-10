West Side man charged with attempted murder in October shooting

article

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting a man in West Garfield Park in October.

Terrance Johnson, of Chicago, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Chicago police say Johnson shot a 33-year-old man on Oct. 1 in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street.

Johnson was arrested Thursday and charged accordingly.