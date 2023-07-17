West Side residents seek flood relief after record-breaking storms

Many residents on Chicago's West Side are still struggling to recover almost two weeks after record-breaking storms dumped up to 9 inches of water on the city.

The neighborhood of Austin was hit particularly hard, with one in four households reporting flooding after the storms swept through the area during the first weekend of this month.

In response, Governor JB Pritzker has declared the incident a state of emergency, making government resources available to aid in the recovery efforts.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Officials are urging residents who have experienced flooding to report damages by calling 311 or submitting a form online. This will help authorities assess the extent of the damage and provide appropriate assistance.

Representative Ford is also taking action to assist affected residents. He has organized a Tuesday meeting at the Westside Health Authority on West Division Street. Officials will be present at the meeting to connect families with flood relief assistance and address their questions and concerns.

Additionally, free cleaning supplies will be provided to those in need.