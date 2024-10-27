West Side shooting leaves 19-year-old critically injured; suspect on the run: police

The Brief A 19-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago’s West Side on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard. No arrests have been made, and police are investigating.



A shooting on Chicago’s West Side left a man in critical condition and a suspect on the run Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard.

A 19-year-old man was on the street when he was shot in the left arm by a suspect, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.