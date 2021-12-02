'West Side Story' stars Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose on working with 'generous soul' Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated new vision of the legendary musical ‘West Side Story’ hits theaters next week, and stars two actresses who are set to take the world by storm: Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose.

Zegler and DeBose star in the classic roles of "Maria" and "Anita" in the iconic musical, and were handpicked by Spielberg from thousands upon thousands of applicants.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton had the chance to speak with Zegler and DeBose about working with the legendary filmmaker, and wanted to know about the moment they stopped looking at him as an iconic filmmaker and started looking at him more as a colleague and an equal.

"I approached him like that during my audition," DeBose said. "You can talk to him."

"I’ve always said the most intimidating thing about him is his name," Zegler added. "The second you meet him, you know that this is a person who loves what he does. I met his dog before I met him."

"He’s highly approachable," said DeBose.

"Even on set," added Zegler, "fans would come up, literally tap him on the shoulder, he’d turn around and take pictures, sign things. He’s a very generous soul."

"West Side Story" hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 10.