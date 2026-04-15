West Suburban hospital to resume clinic services

The Brief West Suburban Medical Center resumes outpatient services as reopening begins. Patients are being scheduled and staff are returning, while emergency and inpatient services remain closed. Hospital leaders say restoring services is critical for the surrounding underserved community.



West Suburban Medical Center is resuming hospital-based clinic and testing services, marking the first step in a gradual reopening of the facility.

Hospital officials said patients are being contacted by phone and email to schedule appointments as outpatient care ramps up, beginning with primary care and expanding to specialty visits and testing services.

Staff members are also returning from furlough in phases, with additional employees expected to return as patient demand increases.

What they're saying:

"Getting the clinic back open and getting patients scheduled is our first priority," Resilience Healthcare CEO Dr. Manoj Prasad said in a statement. "We are slowly bringing staff back and rebuilding operations step by step."

The hospital said the outpatient services are being funded through revenue recovered as part of an ongoing billing remediation effort. More than 100 workers are continuing to process over 120,000 outstanding claims.

Emergency room and inpatient services remain suspended, though leadership said planning is underway for a full restoration of operations.

Dig deeper:

Separately, the hospital filed a complaint in Cook County court on Tuesday seeking a declaratory judgment in response to eviction notices issued by landlord Prasad Patlola’s company, Ramco.

The filing argues the lease agreement does not allow for unilateral termination and accuses the landlord of failing to maintain the property, contributing to facility issues cited in inspections.