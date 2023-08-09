Chicago police investigate 4 more armed robberies in West Town area in under 20 minutes

Four armed robberies were reported in West Town and River North overnight, according to Chicago police.

In each incident serval offenders got out of a gray sedan and approached victims on the sidewalk before taking cell phones, cash, purses and wallets at gunpoint.

Police say the first robbery occurred in the 1600 block of West Chicago Avenue at 12:53 a.m. Two men, ages 18 and 26, were walking on the sidewalk when four males exited a gray sedan armed with handguns and robbed them of their cell phones and cash.

A 52-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were standing on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of West Chicago Avenue at 1 a.m. when four males got out of a gray sedan armed with handguns. They stole the woman's purse before fleeing.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Just minutes later at 1:05 a.m., two victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of West Chicago Avenue when four males armed with handguns attempted to rob them. The offenders fled without any belongings from the victims who were 39-year-old and 29-year-old men.

Two men were walking on the sidewalk when several male offenders armed with handguns got out of a gray sedan and a dark gray sedan and robbed the victims of their cell phones and wallets. The incident occurred in the 800 block of North Orleans Street in River North at 1:12 a.m.

No arrests have been reported in any of these incidents.

Five armed robberies were reported the previous night in the same area. Several suspects in a silver sedan robbed victims on the street.

Chicago police are investigating.