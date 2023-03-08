Expand / Collapse search

West Town crime: 16-year-old girl allegedly assaulted, robbed and carjacked woman

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Town
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old girl has been arrested more than two years after allegedly assaulting, robbing, and carjacking a woman in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

On November 3, 2021, police say the teen suspect was one of the offenders who battered and robbed a 25-year-old woman in the 2100 block of W. Huron St.

The suspects also took the victim's vehicle by force, police said.

The 16-year-old was arrested on March 7, 2023, in the 1100 block of S. Hamilton Ave. She's due in court on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.