Chicago suburb plans for big summer concerts with no masks required

One Chicago suburb is planning for big summer concerts - with no masks required.

Elk Grove Village is planning to hold summer events at locations such as the Village Green.

Events will start on Memorial Day, and masks will be required at that event.

But later, the mayor says they can drop restrictions for the Rotary Fest and the Summer Concert Series when all adults will have had the chance to get vaccinated.

"If you want to wear a mask -all my staff – we have plenty of masks to handout. You can social distance, there's room, or you don't have to come. But the bottom line is we're getting back to open in a safe way. And we need to get moving forward," said Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson.

Bands lined up include The Beach Boys and Daughtry.

Mayor Johnson says people may want to leave kids at home for the summer concerts because they won't be vaccinated yet.