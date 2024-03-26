Westmont crime: Homeless man charged with breaking into home, stealing vehicle

A 23-year-old homeless man is accused of breaking into a Westmont home on Monday before stealing valuables and the homeowner's vehicle.

Around 11:48 p.m., Westmont police responded to a disturbance on Naperville Road. The victim told officers she was alone in her bedroom when she heard noises coming from the kitchen.

When the woman went to investigate, she found the back door to the house open and her purse had been ransacked. Her vehicle, a 2022 Hyundai Tuscon, was also missing.

An investigation revealed that the suspect, Bryce Fleming, had manipulated a window pane which allowed him to reach in and unlock the back door. He then allegedly took debit and credit cards from the victim's purse and the keys to the Hyundai, which he fled the scene in.

Around midnight, a Hinsdale police officer witnessed the Hyundai traveling eastbound on Burlington Avenue. The vehicle was pulled over and Fleming was taken into custody.

Bryce Fleming

"My office takes the behavior alleged in this case extremely seriously," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Violating the safety and security that a home provides to us all can not only have a devastating effect on the victim but can also have a crippling effect on the entire community as residents worry that they may be next."

Fleming was charged with two felonies: residential burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He's due back in court on April 22.