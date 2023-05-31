Westmont man held on $250K bond after allegedly fleeing from police with open beer in car

article

Bond was set for a Westmont man accused of fleeing police on Monday.

Brock Vidito, 21, was arrested after Westmont police responded to reports of a truck speeding along residential streets.

The incident happened at approximately 8 p.m. near Grant and Richmond Street

Upon arrival, a Westmont police officer allegedly observed the truck, driven by Vidito, run a stop sign at Dallas and Lincoln Street.

The officer pursued the truck but instead of pulling over, it continued to drive running multiple stop signs. The truck ultimately pulled into a residential driveway where Vidito exited and was arrested.

Vidito’s B.A.C. was allegedly 0.186 when he was arrested. Officers found an open bottle of Corona inside the truck. He was previously out on bond on pending charges of aggravated DUI, DUI, and assault.

This week he was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, one count of aggravated DUI, and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses.

He appeared at a bond court Tuesday and bail was set at $250,000 with 10% to apply.

Vidito's arraignment was scheduled for June 7.