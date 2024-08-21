Westmont nursing home fire displaces 22 residents
WESTMONT, Ill. - Firefighters battled a blaze at a nursing home in suburban Westmont Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a fire at Westmont Manor Nursing Home, located at 512 E. Ogden at 4:34 a.m. and rescued seven residents from the second floor of the two-story building.
The fire was contained to a single unit but caused significant water and smoke damage, making 22 units uninhabitable.
Nursing home staff are working to relocate the affected residents. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.