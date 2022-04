It will be a wet Saturday across Chicagoland.

Daytime highs will reach the 40s on Saturday, with clouds and rain.

Sunday seems to be more promising, with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s.

This won't last too long, as temps will then dip back down, and rain mixed with snow is expected to grace the Chicagoland area yet again throughout the week.

Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast!