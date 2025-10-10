WGN News employee detained by federal agents on Chicago's North Side, videos show

The Brief A WGN News employee identified as Debbie Brockman was detained by federal agents Friday near Lincoln and Foster avenues on Chicago’s North Side. WGN said it is aware of the situation and gathering facts; the reason for Brockman’s detention and her current status remain unclear.



Videos show a WGN News employee being detained by federal agents Friday on Chicago's North Side.

What we know:

The incident occurred near Lincoln and Foster avenues in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

In the videos, the employee identifies herself as Debbie Brockman and mentions that she works for WGN. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a video editor and producer for the news station.

The federal agents reportedly rammed their van into Brockman's car before forcing her to the ground and taking her into custody.

Brockman was seen being placed into the van before the agents got in and sped away, scraping the side of another vehicle and knocking off part of its bumper.

Some social media users claimed a second person, a man, was also detained, though that has not been confirmed.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to WGN for comment. The station released the following statement:

"WGN is aware of this situation, and we are actively gathering the facts related to it."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Brockman was detained or how long she will be held.

What's next:

FOX 32 Chicago is working to learn more. We'll bring more updates as they become avaialble.