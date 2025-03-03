Expand / Collapse search

What is Paczki Day, 25 Chicago bakeries serving the Fat Tuesday treat

By Justine Baker
Published  March 3, 2025 1:06pm CST
    • Paczki Day, also known as Fat Tuesday, is being celebrated across Chicago March 4, 2025.
    • Fat Tuesday marks the last of day of indulgence before Lent.
    • Here are 25 bakeries in Chicago serving paczki.

CHICAGO - Fat Tuesday is here and that means it’s time to enjoy the delicious tradition of Paczki Day. 

The backstory: Paczki Day, also known as Fat Tuesday, is a celebration marking the last day of indulgence before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday. 

GettyImages-1231172224.jpg

Polish fried donuts, or Paczki, are seen in a window display at a bakery in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens via Getty Images)

Whether you're a fan of classic flavors or adventurous fillings, there's a paczki waiting for you. Here are 25 bakeries in Chicago to check out. 

