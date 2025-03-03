What is Paczki Day, 25 Chicago bakeries serving the Fat Tuesday treat

The Brief Paczki Day, also known as Fat Tuesday, is being celebrated across Chicago March 4, 2025. Fat Tuesday marks the last of day of indulgence before Lent. Here are 25 bakeries in Chicago serving paczki.



Fat Tuesday is here and that means it’s time to enjoy the delicious tradition of Paczki Day.

The backstory: Paczki Day, also known as Fat Tuesday, is a celebration marking the last day of indulgence before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

Polish fried donuts, or Paczki, are seen in a window display at a bakery in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens via Getty Images)

Whether you're a fan of classic flavors or adventurous fillings, there's a paczki waiting for you. Here are 25 bakeries in Chicago to check out.