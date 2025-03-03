What is Paczki Day, 25 Chicago bakeries serving the Fat Tuesday treat
CHICAGO - Fat Tuesday is here and that means it’s time to enjoy the delicious tradition of Paczki Day.
The backstory: Paczki Day, also known as Fat Tuesday, is a celebration marking the last day of indulgence before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.
Polish fried donuts, or Paczki, are seen in a window display at a bakery in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens via Getty Images)
Whether you're a fan of classic flavors or adventurous fillings, there's a paczki waiting for you. Here are 25 bakeries in Chicago to check out.
- Ann’s Bakery & Deli, 2158 W Chicago Ave
- Rudy’s Bakery, 2038 W Roscoe St
- Wiklanski’s Bakery, 6006 W Belmont Ave
- Delightful Pastries, 5927 W Lawrence Ave
- Weber’s Bakery, 7055 W Archer Ave
- Alliance Bakery, 1736 W Division St
- Racine Bakery, 6216 S Archer Ave
- Firecakes Donuts, 68 W Hubbard St
- Scafuri Bakery, 1337 W Taylor St
- Impallaria Bakery & Deli, 2952 S Wallace St
- Roeser’s Bakery, 3216 W North Ave
- Wagner’s Bakery, 2148 W Cermak Rd
- West Town Bakery, Multiple locations
- Laramie Bakery & Deli, 3012 N Laramie Ave
- Lutz Bakery, 2458 W Montrose Ave
- Magnolia Bakery, 108 N State St
- Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken, Multiple locations
- Forest View Bakery, 6454 N Milwaukee Ave
- Chicago Sweet Connection, 5569 N Northwest Hwy
- Polish Paczki Café, 7210 W Foster Ave
- Ace Bakery, 3241 S Halsted St
- Stan’s Donuts, Multiple locations
- Ferrara Bakery, 2210 W Taylor St
- Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits, 2051 N California
- Chicago Sugar Daddy, 3243 N Broadway