What to know before Chicago’s lakefront opens June 22

For the first time since late March, Chicagoans will soon be able to run, bike and walk on Chicago’s lakefront. But before you decide to use the Lakefront Trail, you better be ready to, "Keep it Moving."

“You're going to see our signs everywhere: ‘Keep it Moving.’ You're going to see our ambassadors everywhere, you're going to see our traffic management aids everywhere. Keep it moving. No congregation,” said Chicago Park District Commissioner Mike Kelly.

Starting Monday, June 22, you will finally be able to take advantage of one of Chicago’s iconic treasures: the Lakefront Trail, along with Chicago’s "606." But the re-opening comes with a key change: no stopping to congregate. It is a rule that is going to be enforced by traffic management workers and volunteers lining the trails called, "Social Distancing Ambassadors."

“We want the public to enjoy these iconic opportunities and the outdoors, but we want everyone to do this safely,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “And we must make sure that we are mobile, and moving.”

The mayor calls it a "cautious" re-opening and says the new guidelines are in place so Chicago does not have the kind of COVID-resurgence seen in other parts of the country.

“We will not allow that to be the narrative of Chicago but that really depends on each of you being smart, being careful, wearing masks when you're out in public,” Lightfoot said.

The park district also wants trail users to be aware of a number of construction sites to repair erosion caused by high water levels.

“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of respecting the signage and the horses and the fencing,” Kelly said.

Beaches and playgrounds will remain closed for now. The mayor did not put a timetable on their re-opening, but says conversations between the health department and park district are ongoing.

The mayor also asked people to treat the volunteer Social Distancing Ambassadors with respect.