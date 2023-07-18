What to know: New detours, lane closures on Kennedy Expressway

If you plan on driving Tuesday night, be ready for some traffic.

Starting at 9 p.m., the reversible express lanes will close.

Lane closures will also be on the inbound Kennedy between Ashland and Lake.

The new traffic pattern is expected to be in place by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The project is slated to take three years and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says if this work was taking place outside the city, it would probably take the contractor up to three months to do the work.

However, because of the amount of traffic in the city, that won't happen.

Tuesday night is the first stage of three closures set to happen. There will be more closures next week.

IDOT is looking at three nights worth of work to switch over the north half of the project that goes from the junction down to Webster.