What's next for Little Village's Discount Mall after shutdown?

Time is running out for vendors at Little Village's Discount Mall.

For 36 years, the Discount Mall has served as a business incubator for first-time entrepreneurs, especially Mexican immigrants. But their lease ends after Tuesday.

The property on West 26th Street was bought by developer Novak Construction in 2020, and the purchase sparked rumors that a big box retailer could replace the mall and its small businesses.

At 6 p.m., Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez will hold a news conference to announce what's next for the Discount Mall and its vendors.

The Discount Mall is a one-stop shop for everything you need. Items include fine jewelry and electronics, but also authentic Mexican items like hats and boots.

Currently,150 vendors occupy the mall, many of them in business since its inception.

"Why break something that is working? The mall is generating revenue and tourism to the city of Chicago," said Sigcho-Lopez.