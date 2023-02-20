Threat called in against Wheaton high school may be 'swatting' incident: police

Wheaton residents were told to shelter in place briefly Monday morning after a threat was called into 911 referencing a suburban school.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 10:45 a.m.

According to police, a threat was called into 911 threatening Wheaton North High School.

The school was not in session Monday, however, students and staff who were at the school for activities were evacuated.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police said they were continuing to confirm that there is no credible threat, however, similar calls were made at other locations outside of Wheaton. Police believe this may be an incident of "swatting."

Swatting means that a false threat was called in to draw a large law enforcement response to one location.