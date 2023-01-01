Wheeling man accused of painting swastikas on church in Elmhurst

article

A Wheeling man is charged with painting swastikas on a church in Elmhurst.

Josef Stumpfoll, 35, was in bond court on Sunday.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said that on December 30 at around midnight, Stumpfoll painted seven swastikas on the windows of Pathway Community Church in Elmhurst. Police said that Stumpfoll had previously been a member of the church.

He was taken into custody at his home in Wheeling.

He is charged with a felony hate crime and felony institutional vandalism. His bond is set at $100,000.