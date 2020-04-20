When and how to reopen Illinois amid coronavirus pandemic

In his coronavirus briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump seemed to question a key component of the plan his science advisers drew up for re-opening the country.

They said reliable and widespread testing for COVID-19 must be available to ensure the pandemic does not come roaring back. It's a key part of Governor JB Pritzker's plan to re-open Illinois.

While not citing a specific target number, Gov. Pritzker says Illinois remains far short of the testing capacity needed for all of the state's 6-million workers to return safely to their jobs.

“No, we don't need to test everybody every day in every workplace. But it's a lot more than just one test for every person. 'Cuz you would need to test -- I’ll give you an example. At a nursing home, you would want to test the people who work there every day,” Pritzker said.

Some experts say it will be months before that level of testing is widely available across America.