Labor Day Weekend 2025: Festivals, concerts and events

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and Chicago is sending the season off in style. From major concerts and comedy shows to cultural festivals and sporting events, here is a guide to things to do in Chicago Aug. 29- Sept. 1.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Aug. 29: La Santa Grifa & DHARIUS at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Aug. 29: My Chemical Romance at Soldier Field

Aug. 29: Dru Hill at Country Club Hills Amphitheater

Aug. 29: Shadowgrass at Garcia’s Chicago

Aug. 29: The Beaches at The Salt Shed Indoors

Aug. 29: North Coast Night Lights at House of Blues Chicago

Aug. 30: Trace Adkins at Centennial Park

Aug. 30: Falling in Reverse at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: The Lumineers at Solider Field

Aug. 30: Fisher at Radius

Aug. 31: JoJo Hermann at Garcia’s Chicago

Aug. 31: Streetlight Manifesto with Rebuilder at The Salt Shed Indoors

Multiple dates: Junior H at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Multiple dates: System of a Down at Soldier Field

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Chicago White Sox versus New York Yankees

Windy City ThunderBolts versus Mississippi Mud Monsters

AVP League Championship

What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Nate Jackson at Chicago Improv

The Twenty-Sided Tavern

TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody

Luke Swanson at CG’s Comedy Club

Zakir Khan Live at The Chicago Theatre

Love, Chaos and Dinner

What festivals are in Chicago this weekend?

Taste of Polonia

Chicago’s annual Labor Day weekend festival returns with four days of performances, authentic Polish cuisine and activities for the whole family. Tickets start at $10; visit topchicago.org for more information.

Arc Music Fest

The three-day celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 29- 31 and is open to music fans 18 and older. Ticket prices range from $179- $800.

WingOut Chicago 2025

With more than 18 wing vendors, live music and more, WingOut Chicago returns to Gallagher Way Aug. 30-31. Chicago native and host of the popular series ‘Hot Ones’ is also set to make an appearance.

Chicago Jazz Festival

The 2025 Chicago Jazz Festival is back Aug. 28-31 with free performances at Millennium Park and the Chicago Cultural center. Headliners include Esperanza Spaulding, Monty Alexander, Kermit Ruffins, Eliades Ochoa and Gary Bartz with NTU Troop.

African Festival of the Arts

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, The African Festival of the Arts will explore African-inspired art, fashion, food, and crafts at DuSable Museum’s Sunken Garden. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online.

North Coast Music Festival

Music lovers, this one is for you! Zedd, Excision, Galantis and Chris Lake are just a few of North Coast Music Festival’s 2025 headliners. Visit northcoastfestival.com for more details and ticket information.

What other events are in Chicago this weekend?

Fireworks at Navy Pier

Saturday, Aug. 30 marks the last firework show for the 2025 season at Navy Pier. Enjoy the dazzling show for free at 10 p.m.

After the Age of Dinosaurs at The Field Museum

The Field Museum will debut ‘After the Age of Dinosaurs’, a new exhibition exploring how life evolved after the extinction of dinosaurs. Visitors can expect rare fossils, interactive displays and more.